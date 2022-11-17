Local Listings
Police: Man with axe, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom

The NYPD says officers responded to the Times' building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon Thursday.
The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon Thursday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A man with an axe and a sword went into the lobby of the New York Times building and asked to speak to the political section, then handed over his weapons when he was denied.

The New York Police Department says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon Thursday.

Building security told them the man had two weapons, and made the request to speak with the specific part of the newspaper staff.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An email seeking comment was sent to the Times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

