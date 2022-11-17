Local Listings
Salvation Army seeking volunteers as Ringing of the Bells begins

Jamie ringing the bell in front of Hobby Lobby
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is a sound we all know, the ringing of the bells outside stores across the city around the holidays. The Salvation Army is taking donations from now until Christmas Eve.

Major David Worthy, Commanding Officer for Salvation Army, says, “The funds that are raised through the Red Kettle Campaign not only provide services for the Salvation Army during the holidays, but well into the New Year as well.”

Those services include disaster relief and aiding the homeless. When you donate to one of those bell ringers, you are helping neighbors in need.

“Every penny that is dropped in those red kettles stays right here in our community to support services that the Salvation Army provides to people in need,” said Major Worthy.

Major David Worthy says, what makes this campaign so special around the holiday season is the community that rallies behind it.

“I think the beauty of this particular campaign and the success behind it really is connected to the community supporting it,” Major Worthy said.

Salvation Army volunteer Jamie Johnston has been ringing the bell for Salvation Army for more than 22 years. He tells us every holiday season he volunteers six days a week. Major Worthy says Salvation Army needs more volunteers like Jamie.

“The success of the campaign is tied to coverage, we have to have people there ringing those bells,” Major Worthy said.

If you are interested in volunteering to ring the bell for Salvation Army click here.

