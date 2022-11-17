Sheriffs searching for escapee from Hall County, New Deal ISD issues delay

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male escapee on I-27 near New Deal.

New Deal ISD is on a two-hour delay because of an “emergency situation”. The inmate is out of Hall County, up in the panhandle.

Authorities say they have found the suspect vehicle, but no escapee at this time.

The New Deal Volunteer Fire Department is urging people to stay inside.

The school district is also delaying classes for two hours.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

