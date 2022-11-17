Local Listings
Slightly warmer Thursday, arctic air returns Friday

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are expected to remain below average, although slightly warmer tomorrow afternoon, but our next blast of cold air follows right behind.

Skies will begin to clear overnight tonight with light winds. Temps will fall into the 20s to lower 30s, with a low of 27 in Lubbock.

A very cold start to the day, but plenty of sunshine tomorrow will make it feel a bit nicer. Temperatures will climb into the mid-50s tomorrow afternoon with dry conditions. Winds will begin to pick up from the southwest around 10-20 mph as our next cold front approaches.

This front is expected to move in late Thursday bringing our coldest afternoon yet. High temperatures Friday will only top out in the lower to mid-30s. Expect most of the day to be spent below that freezing mark. Winds remain breezy throughout the day Friday meaning wind chill values will be even lower than our actual temperature.

For the most part, this will be a dry front. But, mostly cloudy skies and some moisture returning may produce a few flurries for the South Plains late Friday and Saturday. Not expecting any accumulation at this time. We will begin to dry out with clearing skies Saturday afternoon, leading to a slightly warmer afternoon, but still cool through the weekend.

