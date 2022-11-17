Local Listings
Texas Rangers to host 2024 MLB All-Star Game

(KBTX)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Rangers have been awarded the 2024 All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced Thursday. The Rangers will host the Midsummer Classic at Globe Life Field in what will be the ballpark’s fifth season.

“Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature Baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage next summer.”

Texas joins Seattle (2023) and Philadelphia (2026) as future sites of the Midsummer Classic. The Mariners are hosting next year’s All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.

“The Texas Rangers are honored to be awarded the 2024 All-Star Game,” Rangers majority owner and managing partner Ray Davis said. “With the opening of Globe Life Field in 2020 and the incredible development that continues to take place around the park, Arlington is an ideal location to host Major League Baseball and the Midsummer Classic.

“We want to thank Commissioner Rob Manfred, the State of Texas and the Governor’s Office, the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, and all of the dedicated officials from the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau and Visit Fort Worth for their efforts in bringing this showcase event to the area.”

Globe Life Field opened in July 2020, hosting both the NLCS and World Series during the 2020 postseason. This will be the first All-Star Game for the ballpark.

The last time the Rangers had the All-Star Game was in 1995 at the Ballpark in Arlington, the only time the franchise has hosted the Midsummer Classic. In that All-Star Game, the National League defeated the American League, 3-2. Rangers catcher Ivan Rodriguez was the starting catcher for the AL.

