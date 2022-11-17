Texas Tech Athletics announces extension with Advance

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Athletics has announced a multi-year extension in its partnership with Advance, an industry leader in Name, Image, and Likeness consulting, education and life skills development for student-athletes.

“Texas Tech Athletics is committed to providing our student-athletes with tools necessary to succeed in the ever-evolving collegiate NIL space,” said Dr. Amy Heard, Senior Associate Athletics Director for strategic engagement. “We believe Advance and the education they provide is a key to that success.”

As part of the extension, Advance will continue to provide NIL protective education sessions for Texas Tech student-athletes and staff after a successful first year in the partnership. Advance has traveled to Lubbock on multiple occasions over the past year, providing student-athletes key development training on NIL development, how to effectively market and start utilizing their NIL as well as on taxes and contracts.

“In this second year of NIL, student-athletes are engaging in NIL opportunities in new and different ways, and we look forward to continuing to provide them with the education necessary to approach their opportunities in a responsible and informed way,” said Luke Fedlam, managing partner at Advance. “We’re excited to extend our partnership and continue to provide strategic advisory and NIL Protective Education in the rapidly evolving NIL landscape.”

Advance, a joint venture by longtime partners TeamAltemus and Anomaly Sports Group, was on the Texas Tech campus as recently as September to provide education sessions to not only Red Raider student-athletes but also to executive staff members, coaching staffs and business community members. The sessions with coaches and staff were to provide resources to assist their own student-athletes with questions that periodically arise surrounding NIL.

“Our partnership with Texas Tech epitomizes the essence of providing NIL Protective Education to all stakeholders but most importantly student-athletes,” said Courtney Altemus, managing partner at Advance. “Texas Tech is dedicated to bringing the best resources to its student-athletes to help them develop in life beyond their sport, and we’re honored to be their partner in this endeavor.

Advance strategically benefits its partners by bringing together experts across sports business, education, finance, law, marketing, branding, and compliance. Advance’s expertise, network of professional athletes, and weekly immersion on college campuses across the country allow its team to collect real-time data and be agile in responding quickly to the rapid changes in collegiate athletics.

Currently, there are more than 15,000 student-athletes in the Advance Protective Education ecosystem, which provides timely data points to optimize thoughtful and comprehensive NIL solutions in real time. In addition to Texas Tech, Advance has partnered with similar power-five schools such as Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, and Wake Forest as well as the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Atlantic 10 Conference.

For more information on Advance, please visit www.AdvanceNIL.com or contact Ashley Wechter (Director, Collegiate Partnerships at Advance) at awechter@anomalysportsgroup.com.

