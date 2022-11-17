Local Listings
Thursday morning top stories: Multiple game rooms raided in Hockley County

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police raid game rooms in Hockley County

Tough penalties for dog offenses

5.4 earthquake rattles West Texas

  • A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattled West Texas Wednesday afternoon
  • The epicenter was near Pecos, but it was felt as far away as Lubbock and San Angelo
  • More here: Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock

GOP wins control of House

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines.

