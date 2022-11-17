Thursday morning top stories: Multiple game rooms raided in Hockley County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police raid game rooms in Hockley County

Authorities raided seven game rooms and arrested 11 people in Hockley County

They could face charges ranging from prostitution to organized crime

Details here: Hockley Co. Sheriff, Levelland police, FBI, DPS raid 7 game rooms

Tough penalties for dog offenses

The city is taking steps to address the stray dog problem after a deadly attack in North Lubbock

That includes higher fines for dog owners and hiring more animal control officers

Read more here: Woman mauled by dogs at Lubbock park reunites with woman who came to her aid

5.4 earthquake rattles West Texas

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattled West Texas Wednesday afternoon

The epicenter was near Pecos, but it was felt as far away as Lubbock and San Angelo

More here: Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock

GOP wins control of House

The Republican Party officially won control of the House

Democrats will remain in control of the Senate at gaining a seat

Details here: GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.