Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Anti-Hero” was released on Oct. 21.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If you were waiting to get tickets Friday to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, you’re out of luck.

The public on-sale for the tour, which was scheduled for Friday, has been canceled due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand,” Ticketmaster announced Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ticketmaster has not yet announced a backup plan for the public on-sale.

Unprecedented demand for pre-sale tickets led to major issues for Ticketmaster earlier this week.

While hundreds of thousands of tickets were sold during the pre-sale, many fans were stuck in a queue for several hours with thousands of people ahead of them in line. Ticketmaster’s website eventually crashed.

The Eras Tour starts March 17 in Glendale, Arizona and ends Aug. 9 in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple game rooms raided by FBI, DPS, Hockley Co. Sheriff and Levelland Police
Officials identify 13 of 31 arrested in Hockley Co. game room raids
The Lubbock Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male escapee on I-27 near New Deal.
Escaped convict caught near Bayer plant south of New Deal
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, with its effects felt here in Lubbock.
Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock
One injured in shooting in the 1900 block of East Colgate Street
One seriously injured in early morning shooting
Two people have been injured in a rollover crash in the eastbound lanes of 50th Street near...
Two injured in rollover on 50th Street

Latest News

FILE - Actor, artist and singer Robert Clary poses for a portrait in his home studio on Feb....
Robert Clary, last of the ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars, dies at 96
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Griner has begun serving sentence in Russian penal colony
Incumbent Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at an election night party...
Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring ‘woke’ education
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast