Warmest temperatures of the week today, coldest temperatures of the week tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finally having sunny skies and warm(er) temperatures throughout today. Another cold start to the morning though, with winds picking up from the southwest around 15 to 20 mph. Still cool this afternoon, but making progress for the week with temperatures topping out in the mid 50s. Overall a breezy day with lots of sunshine.

Tonight we expect cold temperatures in the mid 20s with partly cloudy skies. South winds become northeast around 15 to 20 mph after midnight, ahead of a cold front.

Friday will be the coldest day of this week with highs only getting up into the lower 30s. Make sure to bundle up and wear your winter coats! A breezy day again, with east winds around 15 to 20 mph. We expect a light wintery mix starting tomorrow, however, very little to no accumulation is expected.

Raincast for Friday (KCBD)

Friday night we will have mostly cloudy skies with a continued chance of light freezing drizzle and snow flurries. Lubbock’s low temperatures will be in the lower 20s and some parts of the viewing area in the teens. We will have a northeast wind of around 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday we expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning, and another light chance of precipitation. Clouds will move out and skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. North winds for the day around 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night temperatures will be in the mid 20s with partly cloudy skies.

Day Planner for Thursday through Sunday (KCBD)

Sunday temperatures will be a bit warmer than Saturday’s. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies. Through the night temperatures will drop into the lower 30s.

