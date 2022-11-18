Chilly weekend, warmer next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s only climbed above freezing briefly today in Lubbock and across the South Plains.

Much of the country is dealing with cold weather today. Buffalo is in the middle of a historic lake-effect snow storm that’s prompted the move of Sunday’s Bills game to Detroit. You know it’s bad when even snowy cities are getting so much snow it’s shutting things down. It’ll also be really cold for Texas Tech Football on Saturday.

Back here on the South Plains, it will be really cold for playoff football games, with temperature in the low 30s to upper 20s this evening. Saturday morning low will be around 21 in Lubbock.

It'll be a really cold morning Saturday. (KCBD)

It will be cloudy tonight through Saturday morning, with even some flurries possible. Farther southwest, roughly Hobbs to Lamesa to Big Spring and points south, there is the possibility of some freezing drizzle. While it won’t be much, we can’t rule out slick spots on roads Saturday morning.

Clouds early Saturday will give way to sunshine by the afternoon, Saturday’s high near 45.

A chilly Saturday on the South Plains (KCBD)

Sunday will be a little bit warmer, but still far shy of the typical high in the lower 60s. Sunday should top out around 50.

Next week will be warmer, with more sun. 60s are expected Monday through Wednesday, before dropping back to the 50s on Thanksgiving. There will be more wind late in the week. At this point, no significant sign of showers.

Texas Tech Game Day Forecast

The Red Raider Outfitter Game Day Forecast is brutally cold in Ames. Kickoff temperature in the upper teens, air temperature falling to near 10 by the end of the game.

Wind chill should be in the single digits the entire game. Some flurries are possible early Saturday, but it looks dry during the game.

For comparison, last week in Lubbock kickoff was 47, temperature around 40 by the end of the game, wind chill 34 at 10 p.m. And I was plenty cold, despite being bundled up at Jones Stadium.

Good luck to anyone braving the elements tomorrow. And, of course, good luck to the Red Raiders!

