Coldest day of the season so far

By Shania Jackson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a cold week overall, but temperatures today will barely get above freezing as an arctic cold front passes through. This morning’s temperatures will linger in the 20s here in Lubbock and the teens for some parts of the viewing area. It will be a cloudy and breezy day. The wind chill will make it feel very cold. Highs are expected to get into the mid-30s, with northeast winds around 15 to 20 mph.

We expect very light precipitation chances throughout the day going into tomorrow morning. Freezing drizzle or light snow may be seen throughout the day however no accumulation is expected.

For tonight, low temperatures will fall into the 20s and upper teens. Skies will be cloudy with east winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow morning the possibility of light precipitation will stick around until skies become mostly sunny. Temperatures will warm up into the mid-40s. Another breezy day with north winds around 10 to 15 mph. Saturday night we will dry out with partly cloudy skies and east winds becoming west around 10 to 15 mph, after midnight.

Sunday we will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the lowers 50s. Winds will be light coming from the west in the morning, then turning south around 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Sunday night lows will be in the upper 20s. with partly cloudy skies.

Monday things begin to warm up with highs in the upper 50s and sunny skies. We are expecting warmer temperatures going into the next work week. Monday night’s lows will be in the lower 30s with mostly clear skies.

