First United Methodist Church to host free Thanksgiving meal

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - First United Methodist Church of Lubbock will host the 30th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We are returning to hosting this event inside. The entire Lubbock Community is welcome to share in this wonderful meal made by volunteers with donations from local businesses.

First United Methodist Church anticipates serving 1,200 turkey dinners during this community event. Volunteers helping to make this event possible represent the entire Lubbock and surrounding communities.

Since its inception in 1992, nearly 30,000 people, who otherwise may have gone without, have received a free traditional Thanksgiving meal.

