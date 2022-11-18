Friday morning top stories: Jury selection continues in capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Jury selection continues in capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels

Daniels is accused of killing a Texas Tech police officer in October 2017

Prosecutors have until Nov. 30 to determine if they can’t seat an impartial jury or the case moves to Midland

Escaped inmate returned to detention in Hall County

An escaped inmate from Hall County is facing additional charges after being captured in Lubbock

DPS troopers and Lubbock County deputies arrested Gary Darnell at the Bayer Crop Science facility in North Lubbock

Pelosi steps down as Dems leader

Nancy Pelosi is stepping down as the leader of the House Democrats

Pelosi said she will not seek reelection as House Speaker, but will continue to represent her California district

