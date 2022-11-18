Holiday Happening continues at Lubbock Civic Center through Nov. 20

Provided by Junior League of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - For decades, the Junior League of Lubbock’s holiday market, Holiday Happening, has offered a festive way to kick off the holiday season while benefiting community projects.

You can keep with the daily events here on their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/HolidayHappening/

The five-day event - always held the week before Thanksgiving - features more than 130 merchants, specialty ticketed events, silent auctions, and more. Holiday Happening serves as the primary fundraiser for the Junior League of Lubbock and contributes hundreds of thousands of dollars each year toward its endeavors. You can purchase tickets at the Civic Center.

Shopping Hours are:

Thursday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Tickets for Shopping are $10

Ticketed Events:

Sneak Peek - Wednesday, Nov. 16: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Ladies Day - Thursday, Nov. 17: 11 a.m.

Friday Night Out - Friday, Nov. 18: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Breakfast with Santa - Saturday, Nov. 19: 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.