KCBD Investigates: Crosbyton CISD cancels classes after losing heat weeks ago

Crosbyton CISD said damage to gas lines weeks ago, caused the majority of classrooms to lose...
Crosbyton CISD said damage to gas lines weeks ago, caused the majority of classrooms to lose heat. Administrators canceled Friday's classes in anticipation of how cold it would be.(KCBD)
By Shaley Sanders
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crosbyton CISD students stayed home from school Friday after losing heat weeks ago.

Superintendent David Rodriguez said damage to the main gas line caused the elementary school, high school, gymnasiums, and ag shop to lose heat.

“It’s been about over probably a couple of weeks, but remember the weather just started changing so it’s gotten colder this week,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said they checked the temperature in classrooms on Wednesday and Thursday.

“They are running from close to 70, 65 it wasn’t like it was 40 degrees, 30 degrees,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said they brought space heaters in on Wednesday and moved some classes to the administration building, which had heat, but administrators decided to cancel Friday’s classes in anticipation of how cold it would be.

At 7:55 a.m. Friday, it was 24 degrees in Crosbyton. By 9:30 a.m., the temperature had only climbed to 30 degrees.

Rodriguez said they are waiting on materials to make the repairs to the gas line.

“We are looking at about $125,000 to replace that,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he hopes all repairs can be made over the Thanksgiving break so students can return to class as planned on Monday, Nov. 28.

