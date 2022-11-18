Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Barney

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Barney, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a four-year-old German Shepherd who’s been at the shelter for four months.

He is the definition of a gentle giant. He is sweet and loves everyone he meets. He also loves to explore and play. Barney is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Astro.

Meet Astro! She is an eight-month-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Astro
Meet Wonton! He is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Wonton