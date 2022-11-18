Lubbock, Amarillo area lakes to be stocked with trout

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Need a new fishing spot? Anglers in Lubbock and the surrounding communities have the opportunity to find one closer to home.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock more than 335,000 rainbow trout in about 180 locations across the state. The deliveries will start in November and last until March.

More than 23,000 of these trout are coming to the Lubbock and Amarillo areas.

The lakes include:

Brashear Lake in Levelland

Lobo Lake in Levelland

9th Street Park Lake in Lamesa

Rita Blanca Kids Fishing Pond in Dalhart

Lake Meredith Stilling Basin near Sanford

Caudle Lake in Hale Center

Pampa City Park Lake

Lake Theo at Caprock Canyon State Park

Medical Center Park South Lake in Amarillo

Southeast Park Lake in Canyon

Lake Fryer near Perryton

The stocking will begin on Nov. 23 with a 553-trout delivery to Medical Center Park South Lake in Amarillo. This lake will receive the same number of fish every two weeks to help supply the local Neighborhood Fishin’ Program.

Community Fishing Lakes have special regulations. The daily limit is five trout per person, a valid Texas-issued freshwater fishing license is required for anyone 17 years old and older. In addition, Anglers must only fish by pole line.

In a release, Texas Parks and Wildlife said this about the fish:

“Rainbow trout are a very popular cold water game fish that offers a great winter fishing opportunity for anglers of all ages. These fish are prized for both their fight and their quality as fine table fare. While rainbow trout can best be caught in early morning and late evening periods, anytime of day can produce excellent results. Fishing gear for these hungry trout can be as simple as a cane pole or as sophisticated as a fly rod. Trout often display selective feeding habits, and sometimes prefer a wide variety of lures and baits. Ultra-light spinning tackle using 4- to 6-pound test-line and 1/32 to 1/8 ounce spinners works well. Dry or wet flies, small spoons, and bucktail or feather jigs are also productive. There are many methods which will catch trout, but baits such as whole kernel corn, cheese, and salmon eggs on a long-shank hook (#8 or smaller) are very effective for these hatchery-reared fish. It is also a good idea to carry a pair of needle-nosed pliers to aid in removing hooks.”

