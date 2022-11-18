More than 3,000 affected by power outage in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in West Lubbock are experiencing power outages. Lubbock Power and Light’s outage map shows 3,342 customers are affected.

The map indicates the outages started Thursday around 11:45 p.m. near the area of 34th Street and the Marsha Sharp Fwy.

The cause of the outages is unknown. LP&L has not issued a statement at this time.

Check the outage map here.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

