More than 3,000 affected by power outage in West Lubbock
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in West Lubbock are experiencing power outages. Lubbock Power and Light’s outage map shows 3,342 customers are affected.
The map indicates the outages started Thursday around 11:45 p.m. near the area of 34th Street and the Marsha Sharp Fwy.
The cause of the outages is unknown. LP&L has not issued a statement at this time.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
