Power restored to Central and West Lubbock residents

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in West and Central Lubbock experienced power outages Friday morning. Lubbock Power and Light’s outage map showed 3,342 customers were affected.

LP&L said customers served out of the Vicksburg substation experienced outages just before 6:30 a.m. Crews were able to restore power around 6:45 a.m., but shortly after power went down again for residents in the same area.

Power was fully restored to all customers at 8:42 a.m. LP&L says the outage was caused by equipment failure in the immediate area of the substation powering Central and West Lubbock. The equipment has been replaced and crews don’t anticipate any further issues.

Check the outage map here.

