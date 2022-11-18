Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) – Police in Boston discovered what appears to be remains of a fetus or an infant.

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.

According to WFXT, the remains were found in a freezer.

Boston Police Homicide Detectives along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Allen Darnell, 48
Escaped convict caught near Bayer plant south of New Deal
Multiple game rooms raided by FBI, DPS, Hockley Co. Sheriff and Levelland Police
Officials identify 13 of 31 arrested in Hockley Co. game room raids
Melvin Keele, 51 has pleaded guilty to a 2018 hit-and-run that left 18-year-old Joey Aguero...
Man who thought he hit a dog gets 60 days, 10 years supervised release for deadly pedestrian crash
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
One person is hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in North Lubbock early Thursday...
1 seriously injured in overnight pedestrian crash in North Lubbock

Latest News

Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in sheriff’s recruits crash is released
Holiday Happening runs through Nov. 20
Holiday Happening runs through Sunday, Nov. 20
The lake-effect snow spawned some "thundersnow" that was caught on a security camera.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 'Thundersnow' in New York
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years