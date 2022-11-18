Local Listings
South Plains College crowns Machayla Parkinson as 2022-23 Miss Caprock

Machayla Parkinson, Miss Caprock 2022-23
Machayla Parkinson, Miss Caprock 2022-23(South Plains College)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Machayla Parkinson of Levelland was selected as the 2022-23 Miss Caprock for South Plains College during the 64th Annual Miss Caprock Scholarship Pageant held Thursday (Nov. 17) in the Tom T. Hall Production Studio.

Miss Caprock receives a $750 SPC Scholarship. The first runner-up receives a $500 SPC Scholarship.

“The Miss Caprock Pageant has been an amazing opportunity for me,” Parkinson said. “My family has been involved in South Plains College for generations and this would be an amazing achievement that we can all celebrate together.”

Parkinson is a freshman Early Education major from Levelland. She is the daughter of Robyn and Monty Parkinson. She represented the SPC Education Program.

Chloe Jones of Lubbock, 23, was named first runner-up and she will receive a $500 scholarship. She is a sophomore Science major. She is the daughter of Tricia Britton and Timothy Jones. She represented the SPC Science Club.

The top five contestants were Shelton Furlow, 19, a sophomore Psychology major from Seminole; Cali Hargrove, 19, a sophomore Animal Science major from Levelland; and Alyssa Guevara, 19, a sophomore Broadcast Journalism major from Ralls.

Lindsey Sharp, Coordinator of New Student Programs, served as the Mistress of Ceremonies. Musical entertainment was provided by Creative Arts student Lainie Nelson of Plainview.

The judges were Sheree McCormick, Jeb Wilcox, instructor in cosmetology; and Charles Ehrenfeld, SPC retiree. The new Miss Caprock was crowned by last year’s winner Adamari Calderon.

There were nine contestants representing SPC clubs, organizations or residence halls to compete for the title. The interview segment of the competition made up 50 percent of the total score with casual and evening wear comprising 25 percent. The contestants’ responses to the question segment counted as 25 percent on the judges’ ballots.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by South Plains College.

