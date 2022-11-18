WATCH LIVE: Estacado vs. Randall, Friday night at 7 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Estacado playing Randall on Friday night.

This is the Area game in the UIL Football state championships. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App.

The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app for streaming devices, including Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV and more. Just search KCBD in your app store.

Pete Christy will have highlights from all across the South Plains tonight in the End Zone, 10:15 p.m. on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.