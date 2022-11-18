Local Listings
WATCH LIVE: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Aledo, Friday night at 7 p.m.

2022 Football Conference 5A D1 Area game: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Aledo at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2022
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Lubbock-Cooper playing Aledo on Friday night.

This is the Area game in the UIL Football state championships. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App.

The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app for streaming devices, including Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV and more. Just search KCBD in your app store.

Pete Christy will have highlights from all across the South Plains tonight in the End Zone, 10:15 p.m. on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

