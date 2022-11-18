Local Listings
Woman arrested, charged with murder after man found dead in home

Kassandra Aguayo, 29(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 29-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder a week after a man was found dead in his East Lubbock home.

Kassandra Aguayo, 29, was arrested by Hale County Sheriff’s Deputies around 1:30 a.m. in connection to the murder of Ramon Flores, 66.

On Friday, Nov. 11, Flores was found dead in his home in the 5400 block of I-27. Lubbock police offered a $5,000 reward for any information related to the investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock police offering reward after man found dead in home

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

