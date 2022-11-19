19-year-old shot and killed at University of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - A 19-year-old has died after being shot on the main campus of the University of New Mexico early Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m., two men—one 19 years old and the other 21 years old—got into a fight, according New Mexico State Police. During the altercation, both people were shot.

The 19-year-old died at the scene and the 21-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

The university postponed its Saturday evening basketball game in light of the tragedy, issuing this statement:

“In light of the tragic incident earlier this morning on the University of New Mexico campus, the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University have jointly decided to postpone this evening’s men’s basketball contest between the schools... Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by this tragedy.”

The two men involved have not been identified and no arrests have been made.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

