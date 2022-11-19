End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 18
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 18.
Southlake Carroll 69 Frenship 14
Aledo 45 Lubbock-Cooper 21
Randall 27 Estacado 14
Paradise 17 Shallowater 14
Idalou 28 Crane 0
Sonora 18 Farwell 7
Clarendon 48 Ralls 14
Wellington 48 Sudan 0
Vega 48 Seagraves 7
New Home 22 Sunray 21
Nazareth 62 Springlake-Earth 28
Rankin 70 Whiteface 24
Throckmorton 30 Jayton 24
Kingdom Prep Academy 47 Azle Christian 26
St. Stephen’s 42 Lubbock Titans 18
Lubbock Christian 52 Central Texas Christian School 0
Whitharral 64 Klondike 20
Trinity Christian vs. Arlington Grace Prep (Saturday, Nov. 19)
Christ The King vs. Longwood Christian Heritage (Saturday, Nov. 19)
New Mexico/State Semifinals: Lovington at Silver (1 P.M. Saturday Nov. 19)
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.