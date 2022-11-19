Local Listings
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 18

The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 18.

Southlake Carroll 69 Frenship 14

Aledo 45 Lubbock-Cooper 21

Randall 27 Estacado 14

Paradise 17 Shallowater 14

Idalou 28 Crane 0

Sonora 18 Farwell 7

Clarendon 48 Ralls 14

Wellington 48 Sudan 0

Vega 48 Seagraves 7

New Home 22 Sunray 21

Nazareth 62 Springlake-Earth 28

Rankin 70 Whiteface 24

Throckmorton 30 Jayton 24

Kingdom Prep Academy 47 Azle Christian 26

St. Stephen’s 42 Lubbock Titans 18

Lubbock Christian 52 Central Texas Christian School 0

Whitharral 64 Klondike 20

Trinity Christian vs. Arlington Grace Prep (Saturday, Nov. 19)

Christ The King vs. Longwood Christian Heritage (Saturday, Nov. 19)

New Mexico/State Semifinals: Lovington at Silver (1 P.M. Saturday Nov. 19)

