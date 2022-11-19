Food Trucks for a Cause hosting a Food Truck Battle to celebrate one year of giving

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Food Trucks for a Cause will host a friendly competition to celebrate its one year anniversary and the $10,000 raised for nonprofits in Lubbock.

The founder of the organization and owner of Llano Cubano, Ashley Zubia, says it started by providing a lunch and dessert to people in need.

“When we first started we went and fed people for free,” Zubia said. “So, after a couple times doing that we were like, ‘We just want to send them the money,’ you know we’d rather give them the money.”

She explains thanks to the support from Lubbock foodies, nine non-profits have benefitted.

“When they receive that donation they’re non-profit so everything they do is just so useful, so meaningful in the community and I know they stretch those dollars,” Zubia said. “So, the amounts that we’ve been able to give have been super helpful to them; they’ve been really grateful.”

When a food trucker sets up at Food Trucks for a Cause, they must donate at least 10%, but Zubia says they usually give a little more.

“Everyone’s like really all about it,” Zubia said. “You know even if we have a day of sales that’s not the best, there’s never a complaint, you know they’re always willing to donate above and beyond.”

To celebrate the year of giving, Food Trucks for a Cause is hosting a Food Truck Battle.

“The difference this month is the food truckers paid in a little bit more to be there so we have a $500 cash prize for the people’s choice food truck,” Zubia said. “They’ll be voting, you know just everybody that’s attending will vote on their favorite truck, and then we have a couple different categories.”

You get to vote on the best food truck overall, best spicy food, best American dish, and most unique dish. KCBD’s Pete Christy is one guest judge.

Just like every month, attendees can enjoy some food truck cuisine and be sure their money will be put to use by a Lubbock non-profit. Zubia says this month the money will go to Love the Hub which is founded by Aldersgate Church.

“Love the Hub is an organization that just general assistance; they’re able to help with electric bills, or rental assistance,” Zubia said. “They’ve funded over $170,000 back into the community this year.”

The battle is Nov. 27 at Aldersgate Chuch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Judging will start at 3 p.m.

This will be Food Truck for a Causes’ last event until Spring because of weather. Zubia says the organization plans to be back by April. You can keep up with updates on their Facebook page.

