LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations, traffic delays expected

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will be conducting follow-up crash investigations on Sunday.

A total of three investigations are scheduled:

The first investigation will begin at 8 a.m. near 66th Street and Indiana Avenue. Westbound and eastbound lanes in the 3300 block of 66th Street will be blocked off. Eastbound traffic on 66th will be directed south onto Indiana Avenue. Northbound traffic will be confined to the leftmost lane. The southbound left turn lane on Indiana will also be closed.

The second investigation spot will be 66th Street and University Avenue. Westbound and eastbound lanes in the 2500 block of 66th will be closed off. Southbound traffic on University will be diverted to the left lane and the northbound left turn lane will be blocked off. Westbound traffic on 66th Street will be diverted north onto University.

The third investigation will be around the 54th Street and Slide Road area. The two leftmost lanes going north will be closed. In addition, the left southbound lanes and center turn lane will also be blocked off.

The investigations, starting at 8 a.m., should last three hours. Motorists are asked to avoid the areas and traffic delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

You can also be notified of the crash investigations via the KCBD News App.

