Palo Duro Canyon offering Thanksgiving van tours

Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting Holiday in the Parks with events across the state, including in Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting Holiday in the Parks with events across the state, including in Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

The park’s rangers will be taking 28 people in a van for a tour through the canyon, according to the website. The theme for this month’s tour is thankfulness, discussing how both past people of the canyon and modern day visitors can be thankful for the natural wonder.

The program requires pre-registration and is open to the first 14 people who register per tour.

Tours will be:

  • Thursday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Those interested must register on the day of the event. Registration will be open from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and the cost of the tour will be included in park admission.

To register, contact Ranger Bradley Kliemann via phone call or text at (806)452-9844. Kliemann is also available through email at Bradley.Kliemann@tpwd.texas.gov.

Pets will not be allowed since the tours are in state vehicles.

Check out other Texas Park and Wildlife events near Lubbock here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

