Saturday morning top stories: Woman charged with murder after man found dead home

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder a week after a man was found dead in his east Lubbock home.

Kassandra Aguayo was arrested in Hale County for the murder of 66-year-old Ramon Flores

An arrest warrant stated she watched Flores to make sure he died

Eighteen people in Levelland have been federally charged with drug and gun crimes.

A multi-law enforcement agency operation across Hockley County led to the arrest of 12 of the 18 suspects

Seven game rooms were also raided during this operation

Anglers in the West Texas area will have the chance to find a new fishing spot.

Texas Parks and Wildlife is stocking lakes in the West Texas and Panhandle areas

About 23,000 rainbow trout will be distributed total

