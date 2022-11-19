Saturday morning top stories: Woman charged with murder after man found dead home

Local Listings
Woman charged with murder after man found dead home

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder a week after a man was found dead in his east Lubbock home.

Eighteen people in Levelland have been federally charged with drug and gun crimes.

Anglers in the West Texas area will have the chance to find a new fishing spot.

