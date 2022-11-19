Local Listings
Texas Tech bowl eligible after 14-10 win over Iowa State

This Saturday starts with the final Big 12 road trip, at Iowa State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT as the Red Raiders seek their sixth win to secure bowl eligibility and their 40th bowl appearance in program history.
By Berkeley Adams
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
AMES, IOWA (KCBD) - Texas Tech is now bowl eligible after a 14-10 win over Iowa State.

Tyler Shough made his second consecutive start of the season, his third start of the year.

Texas Tech put both quarterbacks in for the special package, Donavan Smith ran it in for a Red Raider touchdown. Tech took an early lead, 7-0.

Iowa State got on the board with Nettles’ 36-yard field goal. Tech kept the lead 7-3.

Iowa State took the lead after Easton Dean jumped over Rayshad Williams and into the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown.

Tyler Shough connected to Baylor Cupp to take the lead back.

Tyler Shough passed for 141 yards.

Texas Tech wins against Iowa State 14-10 for the first time since 2014.

Texas Tech is bowl eligible for the second consecutive year.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

