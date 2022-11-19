Texas Tech bowl eligible after 14-10 win over Iowa State

AMES, IOWA (KCBD) - Texas Tech is now bowl eligible after a 14-10 win over Iowa State.

Tyler Shough made his second consecutive start of the season, his third start of the year.

Texas Tech put both quarterbacks in for the special package, Donavan Smith ran it in for a Red Raider touchdown. Tech took an early lead, 7-0.

Iowa State got on the board with Nettles’ 36-yard field goal. Tech kept the lead 7-3.

Iowa State took the lead after Easton Dean jumped over Rayshad Williams and into the end zone for a Cyclone touchdown.

Tyler Shough connected to Baylor Cupp to take the lead back.

Tyler Shough passed for 141 yards.

Texas Tech wins against Iowa State 14-10 for the first time since 2014.

Texas Tech is bowl eligible for the second consecutive year.

