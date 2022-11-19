Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Wayland Esports team raises money for children in hospitals

UMC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Miracle Network
By Patricia Perry
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Nov. 4, Wayland Baptist University’s Esports team spent 12 hours gaming, and raised more than $1,200 for children in hospitals through the fundraising program Extra Life.

Head coach of the Wayland Esports team, Duncan Sweeney, says it was a busy night to achieve their goal.

“I was amazed by the generosity of the donors, I was amazed by the motivation of the students - it was just amazing,” Sweeney said.

The night started at 6 p.m. with 25 Esports athletes, and ended at 6 a.m. with 19 motivated students left.

Anyone watching the Twitch stream was able to donate by commenting or using the link on the team’s profile. They reached their goal, and exceeded how much they raised last year, with donations from previous Wayland Esports athletes.

“A couple of our alumni especially came in and donated a lot, and so we were like sending the links around, and so they were like ‘Go WBU,’ and then they would say donated this amount of money,” Esports athlete Devin Davis said.

The event attracted donations from all over the world, and put Wayland Esports on the map.

“People we have no idea who they are, we only saw their Twitch account name and that was it, and we had no idea who they were,” Davis said. “They donated; I think one of them donated like $200 to us.”

Davis says by the time the clock hit 3 a.m. he was afraid they might not reach their goal. Then, overnight workers from around the globe joined the stream. Sweeney said that feeling was unreal.

“We were streaming, and we would see the message come up saying so and so anonymous donator has donated $100, and it’s, the energy just goes crazy whenever everyone’s freaking out about a donation like that,” Sweeney said.

The Esports team plans to partner with Extra Life annually to keep raising money.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kassandra Aguayo, 29
Murder warrant: woman admits to watching man to ‘make sure he died’
Gary Allen Darnell, 48
Escaped convict caught near Bayer plant south of New Deal
Multiple game rooms raided by FBI, DPS, Hockley Co. Sheriff and Levelland Police
Officials identify 13 of 31 arrested in Hockley Co. game room raids
18 accused methamphetamine traffickers have been federally charged with drug and gun crime.
18 charged in meth trafficking case in Levelland
Melvin Keele, 51 has pleaded guilty to a 2018 hit-and-run that left 18-year-old Joey Aguero...
Man who thought he hit a dog gets 60 days, 10 years supervised release for deadly pedestrian crash

Latest News

Source: KJTV Video
Lubbock woman remembers sister killed by drunk driver
Lydia Mendez killed by drunk driver
Lubbock woman remembers sister killed by drunk driver
The Casado family after adopting Mason Casado
Long-time Lubbock foster family finalizes their first adoption
Crosbyton CISD said damage to gas lines weeks ago, caused the majority of classrooms to lose...
KCBD Investigates: Crosbyton CISD cancels classes after losing heat weeks ago