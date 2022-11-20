5 dead, 18 injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 5 people are dead and 18 people are injured after a shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub Saturday night.

Just before midnight, the Colorado Springs Police Department said that they received a call for an active shooter at Club Q, a known LGBTQ+ nightclub, on 3430 North Academy Boulevard. CSFD also responded with at least 11 ambulances were on scene.

Police say the suspect is in custody at the hospital, but has not yet been identified publicly Sunday morning. The FBI is also assisting in the investigation. Anyone who is looking for their loved one can reach out to CSPD.

Club Q made this statement on social media early Sunday morning: Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.

CSPD is on priority dispatch status due to this mass shooting. Only emergency calls involving injury, or threat to safety, will be dispatched at this time.

CSPD is expecting to hold another press conference at 8 a.m. on Sunday. District Attorney Michael Allen will be speaking. This article will be updated with the latest information.

Governor Jared Polis sent a statement to 11 News saying, “This is horrific, sickening, and devastating. My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this horrific shooting. I have spoken with Mayor Suthers and made it clear that every state resource is available to local law enforcement in Colorado Springs. We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman likely saving lives in the process and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting. Colorado stands with our LGTBQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn together.”

Other Colorado leaders have posted to social media about the mass shooting. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert:

The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful.



This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers.



This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 20, 2022

Senator Michael Bennet:

I’m devastated to hear about the shooting in Colorado Springs that cut five more lives tragically short. I’m thinking of their families and loved ones, and sending strength to those who were injured, the survivors, and Colorado’s LGBTQ community. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) November 20, 2022

Senator John Hickenlooper:

Horrendous to hear about the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. An unspeakable act. We have to protect LGBTQ lives from this hate. — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) November 20, 2022

