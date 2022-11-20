8 teams left in End Zone playoffs
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eight area teams are left in the pigskin playoffs.
Idalou vs. Wall 1 p.m. Friday at Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater
New Deal vs Cisco 2 p.m. Friday at Colorado City
New Home vs Clarendon 2 p.m. Friday at Floydada
Nazareth vs Happy 6 p.m. Friday in Tulia
Whitharral vs Balmorhea 6 p.m. Friday Hermleigh
Lubbock Christian vs. Brazos Christian 3 p.m. Friday in Bangs
Trinity Christian vs. Dallas Christian 6 p.m. Saturday in Clyde
Kingdom Prep vs Longview Christian 3 p.m. Friday in Strawn
Join us for End Zone coverage Friday and Saturday.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.