8 teams left in End Zone playoffs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eight area teams are left in the pigskin playoffs.

Idalou vs. Wall 1 p.m. Friday at Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater

New Deal vs Cisco 2 p.m. Friday at Colorado City

New Home vs Clarendon 2 p.m. Friday at Floydada

Nazareth vs Happy 6 p.m. Friday in Tulia

Whitharral vs Balmorhea 6 p.m. Friday Hermleigh

Lubbock Christian vs. Brazos Christian 3 p.m. Friday in Bangs

Trinity Christian vs. Dallas Christian 6 p.m. Saturday in Clyde

Kingdom Prep vs Longview Christian 3 p.m. Friday in Strawn

Join us for End Zone coverage Friday and Saturday.

