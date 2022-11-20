Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

8 teams left in End Zone playoffs

The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.(KCBD Graphic)
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eight area teams are left in the pigskin playoffs.

Idalou vs. Wall 1 p.m. Friday at Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater

New Deal vs Cisco 2 p.m. Friday at Colorado City

New Home vs Clarendon 2 p.m. Friday at Floydada

Nazareth vs Happy 6 p.m. Friday in Tulia

Whitharral vs Balmorhea 6 p.m. Friday Hermleigh

Lubbock Christian vs. Brazos Christian 3 p.m. Friday in Bangs

Trinity Christian vs. Dallas Christian 6 p.m. Saturday in Clyde

Kingdom Prep vs Longview Christian 3 p.m. Friday in Strawn

Join us for End Zone coverage Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kassandra Aguayo, 29
Murder warrant: woman admits to watching man to ‘make sure he died’
18 accused methamphetamine traffickers have been federally charged with drug and gun crime.
18 charged in meth trafficking case in Levelland
power outage generic
Power restored to Central and West Lubbock residents
The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 18

Latest News

The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
End Zone Scores for Saturday, Nov. 19
Source: KCBD Video
End Zone Highlights for Saturday, Nov. 19
The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 18
End Zone Playoff Highlights for Friday, Nov. 18
End Zone Playoff Highlights for Friday, Nov. 18