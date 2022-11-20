UPDATE: 5 taken to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure after Central Lubbock gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Central Lubbock apartment building has been evacuated after reports of “the smell of gas” from inside one of the apartments.

Five people were taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide exposure, according to officials with the Lubbock Fire Rescue. They were all in the same apartment unit.

LFR arrived at the Arbor Garden Apartments at 1919 34th Street just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

LFR officials stated the building was evacuated and the leak has been controlled.

LFR is still investigating the incident.

People are encouraged to avoid the area for now.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

