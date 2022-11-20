Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

UPDATE: 5 taken to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure after Central Lubbock gas leak

Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Central Lubbock apartment building has been evacuated after reports of “the smell of gas” from inside one of the apartments.

Five people were taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide exposure, according to officials with the Lubbock Fire Rescue. They were all in the same apartment unit.

LFR arrived at the Arbor Garden Apartments at 1919 34th Street just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

LFR officials stated the building was evacuated and the leak has been controlled.

LFR is still investigating the incident.

People are encouraged to avoid the area for now.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kassandra Aguayo, 29
Murder warrant: woman admits to watching man to ‘make sure he died’
The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 18
This Saturday starts with the final Big 12 road trip, at Iowa State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m....
Texas Tech bowl eligible after 14-10 win over Iowa State
Lea County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Hobbs on...
Lea County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman found dead in vehicle
On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: Woman charged with murder after man found dead home

Latest News

CSPD responding to shooting on North Academy
5 dead, 18 injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub Saturday night
A woman has died after a crash just south of Denver City on Friday evening.
Gaines Co. crash leaves one dead
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: Lea Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death
Owner of Llano Cubano, Ashley Zubia, organizes "Food Truck for a Cause" every month to raise...
Food Trucks for a Cause hosting Food Truck Battle to celebrate one year of giving