Cool again Sunday but warmer temps on the way

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures remain below average for your Sunday, but with upper 50s/60s returning for the workweek.

7-day temps
7-day temps(KCBD)

Colder overnight tonight with clear skies and calm winds. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s, with a low of 21 in Lubbock.

A mix of sunshine and clouds for your Sunday, with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will still remain about 15 degrees below average with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Dry conditions continue for us but an isolated shower is possible for the far south/southeastern portion of the viewing area. Little to no accumulation expected. Winds will be bearable from the west turning southwest around 10 mph.

Sunday's highs
Sunday's highs(KCBD)

Temperatures even warmer heading into the workweek. Highs return to the upper 50s to lower 60s by Monday. Overnight lows will be warmer, staying above freezing by mid-week. Mostly dry for us through the workweek.

A weak front will pass through by Thanksgiving, dropping our temps a few degrees, but for the most part it does not seem likely it will bring us any precipitation.

Thanksgiving forecast
Thanksgiving forecast(KCBD)

As of now, Thanksgiving Day looks to be pleasant for us across the South Plains. Highs in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy from the north around 15-20 mph.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

