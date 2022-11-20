Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Dating costs 40% more than it did 10 years ago, report says

Dating is tough and apparently more expensive than ever.
Dating is tough and apparently more expensive than ever.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Embracing the single life may be a bummer for romance, but it has big advantages for your wallet, as dating costs more than ever.

The Match “Singles in America” report out this week says daters are spending about 40% more trying to woo a mate compared to a decade ago.

That breaks down to about $130 every month.

Inflation is the main culprit, and the added cost isn’t just about swapping dinner and a movie to lunch and a matinee.

It has changed the criteria of those looking for partners. Sharing similar spending habits, being frugal, and financial stability are all becoming top tier needs, not just good looks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kassandra Aguayo, 29
Murder warrant: woman admits to watching man to ‘make sure he died’
The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 18
This Saturday starts with the final Big 12 road trip, at Iowa State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m....
Texas Tech bowl eligible after 14-10 win over Iowa State
Lea County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Hobbs on...
Lea County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman found dead in vehicle
On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: Woman charged with murder after man found dead home

Latest News

Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
UPDATE: 5 taken to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure after Central Lubbock gas leak
CSPD responding to shooting on North Academy
5 dead, 18 injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub Saturday night
A woman has died after a crash just south of Denver City on Friday evening.
Gaines Co. crash leaves one dead
Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons