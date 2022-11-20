Local Listings
Gaines Co. crash leaves one dead

A woman has died after a crash just south of Denver City on Friday evening.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINES CO., Texas (KCBD) - A woman has died after a crash just south of Denver City on Friday evening.

The crash occurred at 7:25 p.m. on FM 2055 about 3.5 miles south of Denver City, according to a report from DPS.

Lorena Paz-Alvarez was driving south when she came upon a curve in the road. The 32-year-old lost control of her vehicle and veered into the east barrow ditch. Her vehicle rolled and Paz-Alvarez was ejected.

Paz-Alvarez was taken to the Yoakum County Hospital in Denver City where she later died.

DPS officials stated she did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt.

