Sunday morning top stories: Lea Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death

The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Hobbs.

Deputies were called to the 200 block of E Carter Lane

They found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera dead

Texas Tech is now bowl eligible after a road win against Iowa State on Saturday.

Both teams refused to give any ground in the first quarter, with a 0-0 score

The Red Raiders came out on top with a 14-10 win

The Lubbock Police Department will be conducting several follow-up crash investigations Sunday morning.

Starting at 8 a.m., the investigations should last about three hours

Motorists are asked to avoid the areas

