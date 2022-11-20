Local Listings
Sunday morning top stories: Lea Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

The Lea County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Hobbs.

Texas Tech is now bowl eligible after a road win against Iowa State on Saturday.

The Lubbock Police Department will be conducting several follow-up crash investigations Sunday morning.

