Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

114th Street closed due to gas leak

Source: Lubbock Fire Rescue
Source: Lubbock Fire Rescue
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a cut gas line at 114th Street and Topeka Avenue.

Lane closures have been reported as fire crews work to contain the leak. 114th Street has been closed from Richmond Avenue to Uxbridge Avenue.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16 arrested in Central Lubbock prostitution sting
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Hoff Gardens Apartments gas leak
5 taken to hospital after “faulty gas venting” in Central Lubbock apartment
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
A woman has died after a crash just south of Denver City on Friday evening.
Gaines Co. crash leaves one dead

Latest News

Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
Mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Multiple dead and at least two dozen injured.
At least 5 dead, multiple injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub Saturday night
Lubbock health department
Health Alert: Increase in Respiratory Illness in Lubbock County
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Abducted boy found safe in Texas