114th Street closed due to gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a cut gas line at 114th Street and Topeka Avenue.

Lane closures have been reported as fire crews work to contain the leak. 114th Street has been closed from Richmond Avenue to Uxbridge Avenue.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.