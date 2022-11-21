Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

16 arrested in Central Lubbock prostitution sting

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - 16 individuals were arrested following a Central Lubbock Prostitution sting. The Operation, which took place on Friday, November 18th in the 3400 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, included the Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Amarillo Police Department.

The operation resulted in 13 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and three arrests for misdemeanor prostitution.

Two females were also contacted and identified as possible victims of human trafficking (their information is not included in the list below).

  • Jonathan Jordan , 24-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Tyson Smith, 21-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Richard Tatman , 45-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Erick Vela, 42-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Tony Johnson , 51-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Anthony McClain, 34-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Michael Emmanuel Perez , 41-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Alvin Ray Mills Jr., 60-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Aaron Cook , 32-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Michael Rowland , 28-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Tyler Shveyda, 24-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Trace Riley , 52-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana
  • David Wade Cravens, 43-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution
  • Jerris Mckinzie , 32-years-old - Prostitution

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Hoff Gardens Apartments gas leak
5 taken to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure after Central Lubbock gas leak
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
A woman has died after a crash just south of Denver City on Friday evening.
Gaines Co. crash leaves one dead
The family processing saffron.
Tahoka family growing closer, harvesting most expensive spice in the world

Latest News

Dr. Glenn Blodgett
Horse manager for 6666 Ranch dies
City offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday
This photo shows Zachariah Sutton and Pamela Medlock. An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for...
Amber Alert issued for abducted 5-year-old boy from Texas
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: 5 injured in carbon monoxide exposure