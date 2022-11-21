A cold front will accompany this year’s day of Thanksgiving

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Heading into Thanksgiving warmer temperatures will dominate the region. Mostly sunny and a little breezy by Wednesday, but nice overall for the South Plains.

Just in time for the Turkey’s arrival on Thursday, a cold front will roll across the area with clouds, colder temps, and more wind. There is a slight chance of some rain in the area, but looks like winter weather is more likely in New Mexico and maybe the Panhandle region.

It will be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures will fall back to the 50s Thursday and 40s on Friday. So, it could be a little chilly for shoppers on Black Friday. There is also a slim chance for some rain on Friday also.

The weekend should be mostly sunny, breezy and highs will return to the 50s.

