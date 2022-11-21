Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

A cold front will accompany this year’s day of Thanksgiving

Heading into Thanksgiving warmer temperatures will dominate the region. Mostly sunny and a...
Heading into Thanksgiving warmer temperatures will dominate the region. Mostly sunny and a little breezy by Wednesday, but nice overall for the South Plains.(KCBD, John Robison)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Heading into Thanksgiving warmer temperatures will dominate the region. Mostly sunny and a little breezy by Wednesday, but nice overall for the South Plains.

Just in time for the Turkey’s arrival on Thursday, a cold front will roll across the area with clouds, colder temps, and more wind. There is a slight chance of some rain in the area, but looks like winter weather is more likely in New Mexico and maybe the Panhandle region.

It will be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures will fall back to the 50s Thursday and 40s on Friday. So, it could be a little chilly for shoppers on Black Friday. There is also a slim chance for some rain on Friday also.

The weekend should be mostly sunny, breezy and highs will return to the 50s.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16 arrested in Central Lubbock prostitution sting
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Hoff Gardens Apartments gas leak
5 taken to hospital after “faulty gas venting” in Central Lubbock apartment
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
A woman has died after a crash just south of Denver City on Friday evening.
Gaines Co. crash leaves one dead

Latest News

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY until 11 AM CST. Includes all the counties south and west of Lubbock,...
Thanksgiving Week Forecast
Afternoons will be warming slightly across the South Plains as Thanksgiving approaches. Our...
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Monday, Nov. 21
Your Thanksgiving week forecast.
Daybreak Today Weather - Monday, Nov. 21
3-day forecast
Thawing out in time for Thanksgiving