Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Driver in sheriff’s academy crash says it wasn’t intentional

FILE - Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's...
FILE - Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 22-year-old driver of an SUV that crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week says it was not deliberate.

Nicholas Gutierrez told NBC4LA that he didn’t do it intentionally and feels bad.

Gutierrez had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer but was abruptly released, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department saying further investigation was needed.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content viewers may find disturbing.

Deputies had earlier said that the driver intentionally hit the recruits. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/OBTAINED BY KCBS/ANDREW MARTINEZ/FRANCISCO SILVA/CNN/Obtained by KCBS/KCAL)

Gutierrez’s attorney says he was on his way to work at the time and had no drugs or alcohol in his system.

The Nov. 16 crash injured 25 members of a sheriff’s academy class, several critically.

Authorities said Sunday that one recruit was in grave condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Hoff Gardens Apartments gas leak
5 taken to hospital after “faulty gas venting” in Central Lubbock apartment
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
A woman has died after a crash just south of Denver City on Friday evening.
Gaines Co. crash leaves one dead
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16 arrested in Central Lubbock prostitution sting

Latest News

Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities...
2 arrested after Twitter threats to ‘shoot up a synagogue’
Christopher Francisquini is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter.
Police searching for man accused of dismembering infant daughter
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Officials: SUV crashes into Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
President Biden pardons a turkey
NO FOWL PLAY: Biden pardons turkeys named ‘Chocolate’ and ‘Chip’