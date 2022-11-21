Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

End Zone Team of the Week: New Home Leopards

By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HOME, Texas (KCBD) - The New Home Leopards scored a touchdown with 1:26 left and then made a two-point conversion to top Sunray 22-21 in the Area Round of the Playoffs to earn End Zone Team of the Week honors.

New Home has won 11 games in a row to sit 11-1 overall. That’s the most wins for the Leopards in school history surpassing a 10-2 season in 2001.

New Home will meet Clarendon 2 p.m. Friday in Floydada.

Congrats on being the End Zone Team of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Hoff Gardens Apartments gas leak
5 taken to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure after Central Lubbock gas leak
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
A woman has died after a crash just south of Denver City on Friday evening.
Gaines Co. crash leaves one dead
Kassandra Aguayo, 29
Murder warrant: woman admits to watching man to ‘make sure he died’

Latest News

End Zone Team of the Week: New Home Leopards
The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
8 teams left in End Zone playoffs
The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
End Zone Scores for Saturday, Nov. 19
Source: KCBD Video
End Zone Highlights for Saturday, Nov. 19