End Zone Team of the Week: New Home Leopards

NEW HOME, Texas (KCBD) - The New Home Leopards scored a touchdown with 1:26 left and then made a two-point conversion to top Sunray 22-21 in the Area Round of the Playoffs to earn End Zone Team of the Week honors.

New Home has won 11 games in a row to sit 11-1 overall. That’s the most wins for the Leopards in school history surpassing a 10-2 season in 2001.

New Home will meet Clarendon 2 p.m. Friday in Floydada.

Congrats on being the End Zone Team of the Week.

