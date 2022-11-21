Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Health Alert: Increase in Respiratory Illness in Lubbock County

Lubbock health department
Lubbock health department(Lubbock health department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department is reporting higher than usual levels of activity of circulating respiratory viruses. The level of flu-like illness is classified as “very high” in Texas and providers are seeing an increase in respiratory illness caused by multiple viruses.

Currently, there is a surge and co-circulation of respiratory viruses other than COVID-19.  Tracking systems are reporting levels of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and cold viruses that are higher than usual for this time of year.  Co-circulation of RSV, flu, COVID-19 and others could place a stress on healthcare systems.  Healthcare systems are experiencing higher than normal admissions for respiratory illnesses.  As RSV and flu have increased, COVID-19 levels have remained stable but the activity is expected to increase during the winter months.

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department urges the community to stay safe as the holiday season approaches.  “The measures that have been in place to help protect us from COVID can continue to help us during this flu season, including staying home if you’re sick and getting vaccinated,” says Katherine Wells, director of public health.  “We want our community to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday while minimizing the spread of flu, RSV, and other respiratory illness”.

Flu and COVID vaccines are available at the Public Health Department.  Call 806-775-2933 for more information.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock Health Department

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Hoff Gardens Apartments gas leak
5 taken to hospital after “faulty gas venting” in Central Lubbock apartment
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
A woman has died after a crash just south of Denver City on Friday evening.
Gaines Co. crash leaves one dead
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16 arrested in Central Lubbock prostitution sting

Latest News

The Matador UAS Consortium plans to use Reese Technology Center as its home base.
Matador Consortium, pioneering use of drones for medical transport, sets up shop at Reese Technology Center
Source: KCBD Video
Wayland Esports team raises money for CMN
Source: KCBD Video
Consortium developing drone delivery opens lab at Reese
Source: KCBD Video
Lottery fun or gambling addiction?