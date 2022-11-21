Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Horse manager for 6666 Ranch dies

Dr. Glenn Blodgett
Dr. Glenn Blodgett(6666 Ranch)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUTHRIE, Texas (KCBD) - The Four Sixes’ longtime horse manager Dr. Glenn Blodgett has died.

The ranch announced the news on its Facebook page on Sunday, releasing the following statement:

“It is with great sadness the 6666 Ranch announces the passing of Dr. Glenn Blodgett. Doc to all who knew him, has managed the horse division for forty years. His impact on the performance horse industry and the quarter horse itself, will likely outlive us all. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, and deeply mourned by his 6666 family.”

Blodgett led the ranch’s team of veterinary staff, according to the Four Sixes website. He oversaw all veterinary practices and reproductive services, including horse breeding. Nearly 1,500 mares are bred from the ranch each year.

Throughout his time working with horses, Blodgett acquired many awards and much recognition.

In 2016, Blodgett was named an American Association of Equine Practitioners Distinguished Life Member. The AAEP recognized his service to the organization for over 39 years, saying he was “a pioneer who has contributed mightily to the equine industry and veterinary profession.” He was also on the AAEP’s board of directors for its Racing and Ethics committees.

Blodgett was appointed to the Horse Racing Commission in 1988. He was the commission’s vice chairman from 1993 to 1995.

He has also been inducted into the Texas Horse Racing Hall of Fame, the Cowboy Hall of Fame and the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Hoff Gardens Apartments gas leak
5 taken to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure after Central Lubbock gas leak
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
A woman has died after a crash just south of Denver City on Friday evening.
Gaines Co. crash leaves one dead
The family processing saffron.
Tahoka family growing closer, harvesting most expensive spice in the world

Latest News

City offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday
This photo shows Zachariah Sutton and Pamela Medlock. An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for...
Amber Alert issued for abducted 5-year-old boy from Texas
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: 5 injured in carbon monoxide exposure
The West Texas coaching community is mourning Anton Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover.
Funeral to be held Tuesday, Dec. 6 for Anton football coach Matthew Hoover