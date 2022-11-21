Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Catalina

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Catalina, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.

She is super sweet, calm and obedient. Catalina is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Barney.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Hoff Gardens Apartments gas leak
5 taken to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure after Central Lubbock gas leak
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
A woman has died after a crash just south of Denver City on Friday evening.
Gaines Co. crash leaves one dead
The family processing saffron.
Tahoka family growing closer, harvesting most expensive spice in the world

Latest News

Meet Catalina! She is a three-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Catalina
Meet Barney! He is a four-year-old German Shepherd who’s been at the shelter for four months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Barney
Meet Barney! He is a four-year-old German Shepherd who’s been at the shelter for four months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Barney
Meet Astro! She is an eight-month-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Astro