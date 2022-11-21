Lady Raiders win road opener, beating Louisiana 64-48

Lafayette, Louisiana (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders went on the road for the first time this season, beating Louisiana 64-48 Sunday afternoon in Lafayette.

Getting her first career Texas Tech start, Freshman Bailey Maupin had 13 points and 5 rebounds.

Jazz Lewis had 12 points while Rhyle McKinney added 10 points.

The Lady Raiders move to 3-1 on the season.

