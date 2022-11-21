Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Largest Social Security increase in 40 years starts in January

Typical payment will increase $140 per month
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Social Security benefits will go up in January by 8.7%, the largest cost of living increase in 40 years. The Social Security Administration said the increase translates to an average of $140 dollars more per month.

Our partners at the financial website NerdWallet said while there’s no easy fix for how much everything is costing right now, there are ways to make your money stretch as far as possible.

Pay down debt: High interest rates make your debt more expensive. List your debts and pick one to tackle. Pay any extra you can towards that one debt. Once you pay it off, move to the next debt on your list.

Track your spending: Track where your money is spent to find costs you can rein in or cut out altogether.

Review your bank statements: Review the last few months of account activity to visualize your spending. Free apps like Mint can help you plan. You Need a Budget is another good app with a free trial, then a monthly subscription.

Ask for help: If you are struggling to pay your bills, pick up the phone and call those companies. You could ask to have your bills lowered, paused, or even deferred until you can catch up.

USA.gov has free resources for anyone struggling to deal with debt. The Federal Trade Commission also offers free resources.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Hoff Gardens Apartments gas leak
5 taken to hospital after “faulty gas venting” in Central Lubbock apartment
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
A woman has died after a crash just south of Denver City on Friday evening.
Gaines Co. crash leaves one dead
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16 arrested in Central Lubbock prostitution sting

Latest News

Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Parents in Oregon welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago.
Frozen embryos brought to life 30 years later, breaking last record
Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters at her watch party after Alabama voted in midterm elections,...
Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store