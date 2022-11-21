Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Littlefield community is mourning the loss of the Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas.

Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read released the following statement:

It is with great sadness that I report that Littlefield ISD Athletic Director/Head Varsity Football Coach, Jimmy Thomas, passed away this morning following a brief illness. The entire Littlefield community is grieved by this unexpected loss, and words cannot express the grief we feel about the loss of Coach Thomas. Coach Thomas was a great leader for the LISD sports programs, and he served as an inspiring role model to the student-athletes of Littlefield ISD. Although he constantly strove to create winning athletic programs at LISD, he worked equally hard to use those programs to build students of good character. His presence will be hugely missed by the District’s students, his fellow teachers and coaches, and the entire the Littlefield school community. We extend our deepest condolences to Coach Thomas’ family and encourage everyone to provide support to them in their time of painful loss.

The District appreciates the Littlefield community’s continued support for Coach Thomas’ family, and we ask you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

Mike Read, Littlefield ISD Superintendent

Information about services is not yet known.

